-
-
Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Brandon Hagy in the first round at the Safeway Open
-
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 10, 2020
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Brandon Hagy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hagy finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Andy Zhang, Scott Harrington, Akshay Bhatia, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 12th, Brandon Hagy's 135 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brandon Hagy to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.