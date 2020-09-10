In his first round at the Safeway Open, Branden Grace hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 5th at 4 under Russell Knox is in 1st at 8 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under, and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.

Grace hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 412-yard par-4 14th, Grace went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Grace's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Grace hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to even for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Grace's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Grace's 115 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Grace hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Grace had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Grace to 4 under for the round.