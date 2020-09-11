Bo Hoag hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoag finished his round tied for 2nd at 8 under with Cameron Percy and Sam Burns; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Bo Hoag had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bo Hoag to 1 under for the round.

Hoag hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hoag's 155 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Hoag had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hoag's 142 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 6 under for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Hoag hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 7 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 8 under for the round.