Bill Haas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 61st at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 6 under; and Stewart Cink and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 11th green, Haas suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Haas at 1 over for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Haas hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th. This moved Haas to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Haas had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Haas's 118 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Haas had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.