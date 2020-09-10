-
Ben Taylor shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ben Taylor hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge, Andy Zhang, and Scott Harrington are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Taylor's 148 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Taylor had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
