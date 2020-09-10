In his first round at the Safeway Open, Beau Hossler hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his round tied for 89th at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Harrington and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Beau Hossler's his second shot went 9 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Hossler his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 112 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Hossler went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.