Austin Cook posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the first round of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Austin Cook hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and finished the round bogey free. Cook finished his round tied for 21st at 4 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bo Hoag, Pat Perez, and Brendan Steele are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Austin Cook had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Austin Cook to 1 under for the round.
At the 571-yard par-5 16th, Cook got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Cook's 90 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cook had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.
