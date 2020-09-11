-
-
Anirban Lahiri shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Safeway Open
-
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 10, 2020
Anirban Lahiri hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 127th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.
Lahiri hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Lahiri had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 over for the round.
After a 254 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 14th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 3 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.