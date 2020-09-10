Andy Zhang hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and finished the round bogey free. Zhang finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Scott Harrington, Akshay Bhatia, and Tom Hoge; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; and Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 240-yard par-3 second, Andy Zhang missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Andy Zhang to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Zhang had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Zhang's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Zhang chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Zhang hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Zhang to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Zhang had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 189-yard par-3 15th, Zhang missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Zhang to 4 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Zhang hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved Zhang to 6 under for the round.