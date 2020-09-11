-
Andrew Putnam shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Andrew Putnam hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 58th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bo Hoag, Pat Perez, and Brendan Steele are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Putnam's 83 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Putnam got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Putnam to even-par for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Putnam's tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
