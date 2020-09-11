Alex Cejka hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cejka finished his round tied for 116th at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bo Hoag, Pat Perez, and Brendan Steele are tied for 4th at 7 under.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Alex Cejka hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alex Cejka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Cejka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cejka to 2 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Cejka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cejka to 3 under for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Cejka's his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Cejka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cejka to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Cejka had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Cejka to even for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Cejka's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.