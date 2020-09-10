Akshay Bhatia hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bhatia finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Andy Zhang, Scott Harrington, and Tom Hoge; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; and Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 11th green, Bhatia suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bhatia at 1 over for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Bhatia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bhatia to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Bhatia had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bhatia to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Bhatia's 172 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bhatia to 2 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Bhatia's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Bhatia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bhatia to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Bhatia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bhatia to 3 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Bhatia chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bhatia to 4 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bhatia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bhatia to 5 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Bhatia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bhatia to 6 under for the round.