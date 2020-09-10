  • Akshay Bhatia shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the Safeway Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Akshay Bhatia gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Akshay Bhatia gets up-and-down for birdie at Safeway Open

