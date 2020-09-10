-
Adam Schenk shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Adam Schenk hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 11th at 4 under Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under, and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Schenk's 156 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
Schenk got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Schenk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.
