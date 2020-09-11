-
Aaron Wise finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Aaron Wise hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 96th at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bo Hoag, Pat Perez, and Brendan Steele are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Wise got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Wise to 1 over for the round.
Wise got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Wise chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.
