Aaron Baddeley finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Aaron Baddeley hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 52nd at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Stewart Cink is in 4th at 5 under.
Baddeley got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Baddeley's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Baddeley at 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Baddeley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to even-par for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Baddeley's 142 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.
