Willie Mack III shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Willie Mack on his friendship with Tim O’Neal before Rocket Mortgage
Prior to the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Willie Mack talks about his friendship with Tim O’Neal, who won THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational and how cool it is for both of them to have exemptions into this week’s tournament.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Willie Mack III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Mack III finished his round tied for 70th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 second, Mack III's 141 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mack III to 1 under for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Mack III chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mack III to even-par for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Mack III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mack III to 1 under for the round.
Mack III got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mack III to even for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Mack III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mack III to 1 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Mack III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mack III to even-par for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Mack III hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mack III to 1 under for the round.
