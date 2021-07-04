-
-
Will Zalatoris shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2021
-
Highlights
Will Zalatoris makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
Will Zalatoris hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his round in 77th at even par; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to even for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Zalatoris's tee shot went 245 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
-
-