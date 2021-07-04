-
Vincent Whaley shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Vincent Whaley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Whaley had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to even for the round.
Whaley got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
