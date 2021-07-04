-
Tyler Duncan shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyler Duncan's sand shot sets up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tyler Duncan hits his greenside bunker shot to 3 feet and makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tyler Duncan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 49th at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy, Fabián Gómez, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 12 under.
Duncan stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 167-yard par-3 fifth. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Duncan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Duncan at 1 under for the round.
Duncan tee shot went 214 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to even-par for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Duncan hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Duncan to 1 under for the round.
