  • Troy Merritt shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Troy Merritt hits his 167-yard approach to 8 feet and drains the birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Troy Merritt's nice approach and key birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Troy Merritt hits his 167-yard approach to 8 feet and drains the birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.