Troy Merritt shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Troy Merritt's nice approach and key birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Troy Merritt hits his 167-yard approach to 8 feet and drains the birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.
Troy Merritt hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 1st at 18 under with Joaquin Niemann and Cam Davis; Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 16 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Merritt had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
At the 453-yard par-4 second, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to even for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Merritt's 126 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Merritt's tee shot went 243 yards to the fringe and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Merritt had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Merritt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.
