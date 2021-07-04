-
Tom Lewis shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tom Lewis sinks a 16-foot birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tom Lewis makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Tom Lewis hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Lewis finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Cam Davis are tied for 1st at 18 under; Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lewis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 207-yard par-3 ninth green, Lewis suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lewis at even for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Lewis's tee shot went 244 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Lewis had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Lewis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 18th, Lewis chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lewis to even-par for the round.
