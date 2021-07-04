-
Sungjae Im shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Sungjae Im hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 8th at 15 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Cam Davis are tied for 1st at 18 under; Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 16 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Im had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Im chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Im's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Im's 90 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Im chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Im chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.
