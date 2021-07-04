-
Sung Kang shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
Sung Kang sinks a 21-foot birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sung Kang makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sung Kang hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round in 74th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Kang's 112 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kang had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
Kang got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even-par for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Kang chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 17th, Kang chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
