-
-
Si Woo Kim shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2021
-
The Takeaway
Merritt’s ace, Fowler’s topped 3-wood, Niemann bogey-free
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where Rickie Fowler led at one point before his #GolfIsHard topped 3-wood blooper, co-leader Troy Merritt got his first career-ace and Joaquin Niemann is bogey-free.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 58th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann, Jason Kokrak, Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, and Alex Noren are tied for 1st at 15 under; Cam Davis, Chris Kirk, and Troy Merritt are tied for 6th at 14 under; and Cameron Tringale, Hank Lebioda, Seamus Power, Brandon Hagy, Fabián Gómez, and Jason Day are tied for 9th at 13 under.
On the par-4 first, Kim's 76 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Kim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
-
-