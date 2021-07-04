In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sebastián Muñoz hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 67th at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Cam Davis are tied for 1st at 18 under; Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 16 under.

On the par-5 fourth, Muñoz's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Muñoz's tee shot went 129 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Muñoz's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Muñoz his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 over for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 4 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Muñoz got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Muñoz to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Muñoz's 182 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 4 over for the round.