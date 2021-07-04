-
-
Sean O'Hair shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2021
-
Highlights
Sean O'Hair makes birdie on No. 17 from awkward lie at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sean O'Hair makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sean O'Hair hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 32nd at 10 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Cam Davis are tied for 1st at 18 under; Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 16 under.
After a 323 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, O'Hair chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
O'Hair got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to even-par for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, O'Hair chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to even for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, O'Hair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
-
-