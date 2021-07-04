-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Seamus Power in the final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Seamus Power makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Seamus Power makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Seamus Power hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Power finished his day tied for 8th at 15 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Cam Davis are tied for 1st at 18 under; Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the par-4 third, Seamus Power's 86 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Power chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.
