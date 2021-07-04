  • Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Seamus Power in the final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Seamus Power makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Seamus Power makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Seamus Power makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.