-
-
Scott Stallings shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2021
-
Highlights
Scott Stallings makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Stallings makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Stallings hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Cam Davis are tied for 1st at 18 under; Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the par-4 first, Stallings's 91 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.
-
-