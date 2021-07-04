  • Scott Stallings shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Stallings makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Stallings makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Stallings makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.