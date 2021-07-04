-
Strong putting brings Scott Brown a 6-under 66 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Phil & Fowler put on a show, Hickok’s crazy sidespin and Brown’s ace
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler played as a two-some and put on a show with hole-outs, driver off the deck, ducks and more, Kramer Hickok continued to impress with a killer sidespin draw around a tree and Scott Brown’s ace helped raise $25,000 in the Challenge the Course initiative.
Scott Brown hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Brown finished his round tied for 37th at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Scott Brown had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott Brown to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Brown's 138 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 seventh, Brown hit his 79 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Brown to 4 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brown to 3 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Brown had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 5 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 6 under for the round.
