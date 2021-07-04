-
Ryan Brehm finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Brehm drains 13-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Brehm makes a 13-foot birdie putt at the par-5 7th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Brehm hit 3 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his round tied for 66th at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
At the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Brehm to even-par for the round.
Brehm got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Brehm's 120 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to even for the round.
