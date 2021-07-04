-
Russell Knox shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Knox makes birdie on No. 10 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Russell Knox makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
Russell Knox hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 42nd at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 15 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Jason Kokrak, Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Alex Noren, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Brandon Hagy, Fabián Gómez, Hank Lebioda, Cameron Tringale, Curtis Thompson, and Jason Day are tied for 9th at 13 under.
At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Knox hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Knox had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Knox chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to even for the round.
