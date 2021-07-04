-
Roger Sloan putts well in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Roger Sloan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his round tied for 18th at 12 under; Alex Noren is in 1st at 16 under; Kevin Kisner, Bubba Watson, Jason Kokrak, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Hank Lebioda, and Cam Davis are tied for 6th at 14 under.
On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Roger Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 seventh, Sloan hit his 267 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Sloan's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Sloan's tee shot went 216 yards to the left intermediate rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Sloan had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.
