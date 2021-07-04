-
Robert Streb shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Robert Streb hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 17th at 9 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Streb had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Streb chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Streb's 105 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 5 under for the round.
