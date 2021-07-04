-
Rickie Fowler shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler makes birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Rickie Fowler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 32nd at 10 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Cam Davis are tied for 1st at 18 under; Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 16 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Fowler had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Fowler missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Fowler's 171 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Fowler's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
