-
-
Richy Werenski finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2021
-
Highlights
Richy Werenski sinks a 15-foot birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Richy Werenski makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Richy Werenski hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Cam Davis are tied for 1st at 18 under; Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 16 under.
Werenski got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Werenski's tee shot went 246 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even for the round.
-
-