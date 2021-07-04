  • Richy Werenski finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Richy Werenski makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.
