  • Phil Mickelson finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joaquin Niemann’s 4-under 68 and Troy Merritt’s 5-under 67 put them at 14-under par for the tournament and tied for the 54-hole lead going into Sunday’s final round.
    Round Recaps

    Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt tied for 54-hole lead at Rocket Mortgage

    In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joaquin Niemann’s 4-under 68 and Troy Merritt’s 5-under 67 put them at 14-under par for the tournament and tied for the 54-hole lead going into Sunday’s final round.