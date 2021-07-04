In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Phil Mickelson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 73rd at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.

At the 397-yard par-4 first, Mickelson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Mickelson to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Mickelson's 161 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.

Mickelson got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 2 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Mickelson chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mickelson to 2 over for the round.

Mickelson got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Mickelson had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Mickelson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mickelson to even-par for the round.