-
-
Phil Mickelson finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2021
-
Round Recaps
Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt tied for 54-hole lead at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joaquin Niemann’s 4-under 68 and Troy Merritt’s 5-under 67 put them at 14-under par for the tournament and tied for the 54-hole lead going into Sunday’s final round.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Phil Mickelson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 73rd at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
At the 397-yard par-4 first, Mickelson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Mickelson to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Mickelson's 161 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
Mickelson got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 2 over for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Mickelson chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mickelson to 2 over for the round.
Mickelson got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Mickelson had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 over for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Mickelson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mickelson to even-par for the round.
-
-