Patton Kizzire delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2021
Patton Kizzire hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Kizzire finished his round tied for 6th at 11 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Patton Kizzire had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Kizzire's 143 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kizzire had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Kizzire's 99 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 5 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Kizzire's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Kizzire had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 8 under for the round.
