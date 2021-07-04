-
Patrick Rodgers posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Rodgers hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Rodgers finished his round tied for 38th at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Patrick Rodgers had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.
