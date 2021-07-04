  • Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Patrick Reed in the final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patrick Reed hits his flop shot to 5 feet and makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Reed's super flop shot sets up birdie at Rocket Mortgage

