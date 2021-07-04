-
-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Patrick Reed in the final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2021
-
Highlights
Patrick Reed's super flop shot sets up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patrick Reed hits his flop shot to 5 feet and makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patrick Reed hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Reed finished his round tied for 20th at 10 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy, Fabián Gómez, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 second, Patrick Reed's 133 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Reed chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Reed chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 5 under for the round.
-
-