Pat Perez hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 14th at 13 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Cam Davis are tied for 1st at 18 under; Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 16 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Perez hit his 84 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Perez had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Perez's tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Perez's tee shot went 241 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Perez's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Perez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Perez's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.