Nick Taylor putts well in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his round tied for 52nd at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy, Joel Dahmen, Jason Day, Sungjae Im, Fabián Gómez, Maverick McNealy, Bubba Watson, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Nick Taylor had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
