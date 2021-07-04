-
Nelson Ledesma putts well in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nelson Ledesma hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ledesma finished his round tied for 39th at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy and Fabián Gómez are tied for 5th at 12 under.
Nelson Ledesma got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nelson Ledesma to 1 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third, Ledesma had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ledesma to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Ledesma hit an approach shot from 119 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 1 over for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Ledesma chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to even-par for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Ledesma got to the green in 2 and sunk a 34-foot putt to save par. This put Ledesma at even for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Ledesma's 149 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 17th, Ledesma chipped in his third shot from 30 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Ledesma to 3 under for the round.
