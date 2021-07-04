-
Michael Gligic shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Gligic hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his round tied for 42nd at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy, Joel Dahmen, Jason Day, Sungjae Im, Fabián Gómez, Maverick McNealy, Bubba Watson, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Gligic hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gligic had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Gligic's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Gligic's 190 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
