-
-
Michael Gellerman shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2021
-
Highlights
Michael Gellerman makes birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Michael Gellerman makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Michael Gellerman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Gellerman finished his round tied for 42nd at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy, Sungjae Im, Fabián Gómez, Maverick McNealy, Bubba Watson, Joel Dahmen, and Jason Day are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Gellerman's 106 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
Gellerman hit his tee at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gellerman to 2 under for the round.
At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Gellerman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
Gellerman got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gellerman to even-par for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Gellerman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
At the 577-yard par-5 17th, Gellerman got on in 3 and missed his birdie putt from 17 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Gellerman had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to 2 under for the round.
-
-