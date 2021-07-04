-
Max Homa posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
Max Homa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Homa finished his round tied for 15th at 11 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda, Sungjae Im, Bubba Watson, Cam Davis, and Brandon Hagy are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Fabián Gómez, Maverick McNealy, Cameron Tringale, Chris Kirk, Joel Dahmen, and Jason Day are tied for 8th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Max Homa had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Homa hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 17th, Homa chipped in his fourth shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.
