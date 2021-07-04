-
Maverick McNealy posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Maverick McNealy makes birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Maverick McNealy makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Maverick McNealy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. McNealy finished his round tied for 10th at 12 under Troy Merritt is in 1st at 15 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 14 under, and Cameron Tringale, Hank Lebioda, Sungjae Im, Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Cam Davis, and Brandon Hagy are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
After a 318 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Maverick McNealy chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, McNealy hit his 101 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, McNealy had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.
