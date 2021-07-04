-
Matthew Wolff shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Wolff's solid wedge and birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Matthew Wolff hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 59th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy, Fabián Gómez, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Wolff chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Wolff's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Wolff had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to even for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.
