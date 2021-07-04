-
-
Matthew NeSmith putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2021
Matthew NeSmith hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his round tied for 58th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 15 under; Troy Merritt, Bubba Watson, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Alex Noren, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Fabián Gómez, Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk, Jason Kokrak, Hank Lebioda, Cameron Tringale, and Jason Day are tied for 5th at 13 under.
On the 397-yard par-4 first, Matthew NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthew NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
-
-