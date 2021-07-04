-
-
Bogey-free 1-under 71 by Matt Jones in the final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2021
-
Highlights
Matt Jones makes up-and-down birdie from awkward lie at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matt Jones makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matt Jones hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Jones finished his round tied for 51st at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy, Fabián Gómez, Maverick McNealy, Sungjae Im, Bubba Watson, Joel Dahmen, and Jason Day are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 10th, Matt Jones's 116 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matt Jones to 1 under for the round.
-
-