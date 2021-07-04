-
Mark Anderson delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mark Anderson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Anderson finished his day tied for 8th at 15 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Cam Davis are tied for 1st at 18 under; Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the par-4 first, Mark Anderson's 107 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mark Anderson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Anderson had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Anderson's 97 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Anderson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Anderson to 5 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Anderson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 6 under for the round.
